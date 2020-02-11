SBI Clerk junior associate admit card date and time

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: Download from sbi.co.in. (Representational image) (Representational image) SBI junior associate clerk admit card: Download from sbi.co.in. (Representational image) (Representational image)

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit card for the preliminary examinations on Tuesday, February 11 to be held for the post of junior associate clerk. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in March. A total of 8,653 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main followed by interview round. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify the main exam.

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’ tab on the top right corner

Step 3: Click at ‘admit card link’ under ‘junior associate’ section under ‘latest announcements’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download and take a print out

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: Salary

Finally selected canidates will get a salary of Rs 25000 per month with allowances.

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will have 100 questions, all objective-type. Each question will be for one mark. Students will get one hour to solve the exam. There are a total of three section — English, numerical ability, and reasoning ability with 30, 35 and 35 questions each.

