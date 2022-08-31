SBI invites applications for special cadre officers; check eligibility criteria

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notifications for the recruitment of special officers on the posts of Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist), Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) and System Officer (Specialist). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in

The last date to apply for the posts is September 20. A total of 19 posts have been notified by the bank out of which 11 posts are for Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist), 5 vacancies for Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) and 3 posts for System Officer (Specialist).

Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): A candidate must have BTech or BE/MTech or ME in Computer Science/IT/Data Science along with a PG degree in MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance. Candidates should also possess a minimum 5 years of overall experience in data science. Candidates should be between 26 years to 35 years of age.

Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): For the posts, a candidate should have BTech or BE/MTech or ME in Computer Science/IT/Data Science along with a PG degree in MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance. Candidates should also possess a minimum 3 years of overall experience in data science. Candidates should be between 24 years to 32 years of age.

System Officer (Specialist): For the posts, a candidate should have BTech or BE/MTech or ME in Computer Science/IT/Data Science along with a PG degree in MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance. Candidates should also possess a minimum 3 years of overall experience in data science. Candidates should be between 24 years to 32 years of age.