SBI Invites applications for special cadre officers; check eligibility criteria

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notifications for the recruitment of special officers on the posts of Manager (Performance Planning & Review), Advisor (Fraud Risk), and Senior Executive (Economist). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in

The last date to apply for the posts is April 28. The selection process will be based on the shortlisting and interviews of candidates for the posts of Manager (Performance Planning & Review), Advisor (Fraud Risk). For the post Senior Executive (Economist) the selection will be based on the shortlisting cum interaction.

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Executive (Economist): For the posts, a candidate should have Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics. Candidates should also have at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field research and analytics. The maximum age limit to apply for this position is 32 years.

Advisor (Fraud Risk: Candidate should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time of retirement. Candidates should be below 63 years of age to apply.

Manager (Performance Planning & Review; To apply for this position, candidate should have a B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and PG in Management / MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course. The should also hold minimum 4 years’ post qualification work experience in data management and reporting in a corporate finance/ financial planning and analysis team. The candidate should not be less than 25 years and older than 35 years to apply for this position.