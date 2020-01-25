SBI hiring for over 8000 posts, registration closing tomorrow

SBI junior associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in (Representational image) SBI junior associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in (Representational image)

SBI 8000 recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the application process for over 8000 posts at the official website, sbi.co.in on January 26. Interested candidates need to apply before the deadline. The aspirant will be hired at the post of junior associates. Candidates can edit the application form till February 10.

To be eligible, the candidates will have to clear preliminary and main exams followed by an interview. After selection, candidates will have to first serve a probation period of six months. Those in the age of 20 to 28 years having a graduate degree from a recognised institution can apply.

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ below the ‘junior associate’ link in the ‘latest announcement’ box

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: Fee

An application fee of Rs 750 will be applicable, except for those belonging to the reserved category.

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a basic salary of Rs 26,000.

While the online preliminary exam dates have not yet been declared. The SBI recruitment exam pattern is out. The exam is 100-marks objective-type paper. Every question will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 1/4th of the allotted marks will be deducted.

