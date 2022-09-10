SBI, FCI, DRDO and more: List of government jobs to apply this week 

If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM has begun the registration process for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. The date of examination will be published on website later. The date, time and venue of examination will be given on admit card.

Last date for application: September 23

Website to apply: drdo.gov.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment

State Bank of India, SBI today commenced the registration process for candidates to apply for clerk posts in the bank. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 5008 posts in the organisation. Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023,

Last date for application: September 27

Website to apply: sbi.co.in

FCI Non-executives recruitment 2022

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) today started the application process for the recruitment of junior engineer, stenographer and other non executive posts. This drive is to fill up a total of 5,043 posts in the organisation. Out of this, 2,388 posts are in North zone, 989 posts in South zone, 768 posts in East zone, 713 posts in West zone and 185 posts in Northeast zone.

Last date for application: October 5

Website to apply: recruitmentfci.in

TSPSC assistant executive engineer Recruitment

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of assistant executive engineers in several engineering services. To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age.

Last date for application: October 15

Website to apply: tspsc.gov.in

SBI SO Recruitment

The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced a recruitment drive to invite applications for 665 specialist cadre officers posts. The tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1.

Last date for application: September 20

Website to apply: sbi.co.in