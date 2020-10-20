SBI clerk, junior associate prelims result, main admit card released: Steps to check result, Main exam date, paper pattern

SBI junior associate result declared at sbi.co.in (Representational/ Pixabay)

SBI Clerk, junior associate result 2020:: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary recruitment exam held for the post of clerk. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at sbi.co.in. Only those who clear the prelims will be called for the Mains exam. The SBI Clerk Mains is scheduled to be held on October 31. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the next exam have also been released.

There are around 8000 vacancies. Selected candidates will join as a junior associate which is a clerical level post. To be hired, candidates will have to clear the main exam followed by interview and document verification rounds. Since the number of applicants is high, several candidates are complaining that the website is not loading. To check the result, candidates need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link at top corner

Step 3: Click on result link under SBI junior associate post

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The results are out! We request all candidates to visit our career site to confirm their eligibility for the main exam which is to be held on 31.10.2020. Visit :https://t.co/k9EtdEOjpS

#ImportantUpdate #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #JuniorAssociates #Exams pic.twitter.com/XsogCA6hOs — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The SBI clerk main exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Students will have to answer 200 questions for one mark each. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of a mark will be deducted. The questions will be asked from four sections – general financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd