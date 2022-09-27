SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last day for application; check eligibility, steps to register

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The application window for State Bank of India Junior Associate posts (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre is open till today i.e, September 27. Candidates can apply for the vacancies in one State/Union Territory only. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SBI– sbi.co.in

The candidates should be proficient in the specified local language they opted for. A test will be conducted to assess the knowledge of the local language as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who would provide class 10 or 12 marksheet/ certificate as evidence of having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI– sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ page

Step 3: Click on the notification reading, ‘Recruitment for Junior Associates Customer Support and Sales

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: It will redirect you to ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22

Step 6: Click on the tab reading new registration

Step 7: Enter your details such as name, mobile number, etc… and upload relevant documents

Step 8: Cross check the form before submitting

Step 9: Make the payment

Step 10: Take a printout the application form for future reference

Eligibility

The candidate should not be below the age of 20 or above the age of 28. Tere will be a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PWD (General/EWS), 15 years for PWD (SC/ST) and 13 years for PWD (OBC).

The candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification.

Vacancies and Salary

The applications have been invited for 5008 vacancies. The starting Basic Pay is Rs 19,900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

Examinations

The exam will be conducted online. The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November and the main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

The preliminary examination will be an objective test comprising three sections– English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The paper will be of 100 marks. The candidates who will pass the preliminary examination will be shortlisted for the main examination.

The main examination will comprise of four sections– General/financial awareness, general english, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. It will be for 200 marks.

There will be a test of specified opted local language for all those who did not submit their class 10 or 12 marksheet stating that they studied the language.

A provisional merit list will be prepared for all those who will pass the main exam. Only the aggregate marks obtained in the main examination will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the main examination.

Final selection will be declared post the verification of eligibility and information provided in the application form and for qualifying marks those who appeared for the specified opted local language test.

The results will be declared at the bank’s website. There is no provision for inter circle transfer / inter state transfer for junior associates to be recruited.