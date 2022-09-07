scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can register online for junior associate posts through the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022, SBI vacant jobs 2022, sbi.co.in, SBI Online job registrations 2022, Government Jobs,The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main exam) and test of specified opted local language.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India, SBI today commenced the registration process for candidates to apply for clerk posts in the bank. Eligible candidates can register online for junior associate posts at the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

Read |SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 665 Posts, salary upto Rs 35 lakh

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 5008 posts in the organisation. The last date to fill the application form is September 27, 2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Step 2: Tap the ‘Apply Now’ button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and click on submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the registration form for future use.

Also Read |SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply for special cadre officers posts; check eligibility criteria

The application fees is Rs.750/- for general, OBC and EWS category candidates, whereas, SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The age limit of the candidate is specified to be in between 20 to 28 years old.

Advertisement

The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary and main exam) and test of specified opted local language. “Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023,” a notification from SBI reads.

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:11:54 am
Next Story

Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 – state media

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement