SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India, SBI today commenced the registration process for candidates to apply for clerk posts in the bank. Eligible candidates can register online for junior associate posts at the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 5008 posts in the organisation. The last date to fill the application form is September 27, 2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the ‘Apply Now’ button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and click on submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the registration form for future use.

The application fees is Rs.750/- for general, OBC and EWS category candidates, whereas, SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The age limit of the candidate is specified to be in between 20 to 28 years old.

Advertisement

The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary and main exam) and test of specified opted local language. “Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023,” a notification from SBI reads.