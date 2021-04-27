SBI Clerk recruitment 2021: Apply for 5000 junior associate posts

SBI Clerk recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form on or before May 17.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment for the post of junior associates or clerks. The application process will start on April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form on or before May 17 through the official website on sbi.co.in or bank.sbi/careers.

The recruitment drive will fill up over 5000 vacancies. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2021 and the main examination on July 31. Candidates can apply for only one state from the given options.

To apply for the positions, candidates must have a graduation degree in any disciple and should be in the age group of 20 to 28 years. The candidate’s age will be calculated as of April 1, 2021.

Selected candidates will be offered a pay scale between Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19,900.

The selection process will be conducted in online mode. Candidates qualified in the preliminary test can appear for the main examination. The prelims consist of objective type or MCQ type questions of 100 marks divided into three sections — English language of 30 questions, numerical ability, and reasoning ability with 35 questions each. The duration of the test will be one hour.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI on click here

Step 2: On the ‘Career’ window, click on ‘apply online’ below the junior assistant notification

Step 3: Register with necessary details

Step 4: Login and fill up the application form

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 750. Candidates belonging to any reserved category need not to pay any application fee.