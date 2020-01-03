SBI clerk recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 7870 posts; check eligibility criteria, age limit, other details

SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 26, 2020 SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 26, 2020

SBI clerk recruitment 2020 Notification: State Bank of India released the notification for the recruitment of the Junior Associate in clerical cadre. There are around 7870 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website- sbi.co.in/ careers. The application process will be closed on January 26, 2020.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. A total of four per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled people. Candidates selected through written exam will have to undergo document verification and interview round; after which, final merit list will be released.

SBI clerk recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 7870

Junior Associate

SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Education: Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in the top right

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on scrolling link ‘recruitment of clerk..’ under ‘important notice’

Step 5: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in sub-category

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 7: Fill form, register

Step 8: Log-in using registration id

Step 9: Fill form, upload images

Step 10: Make payment

SBI Clerk recruitment 2020: Salary

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

The candidates can apply through the website- sbi.co.in/ careers on or before January 26, 2020.

