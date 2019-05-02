SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Online application process to close tomorrow, how to apply

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: The online application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) clerk recruitment will be closed on Friday, May 3, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website- sbi.co.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. A total of four per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled people. Candidates selected through written exam will have to undergo document verification and interview round; after which, final merit list will be released.

Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 8,653

Junior Associate

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks.

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in the top right

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on scrolling link ‘recruitment of clerk..’ under ‘important notice’

Step 5: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on ‘apply online’ in sub-category

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 7: Fill form, register

Step 8: Log-in using registration id

Step 9: Fill form, upload images

Step 10: Make payment

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Salary

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- sbi.co.in till May 3, 2019.

