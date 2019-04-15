SBI clerk recruitment 2019: Online application process begins, check syllabus, paper pattern

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: The online application for State Bank of India (SBI) junior associate posts has started. The online application process for the clerk posts will be closed on May 3, 2019.

Advertising

The candidates need to apply through the official website- sbi.co.in. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam. A total of four per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently abled people. Candidates selected through written exam will have to undergo document verification and interview round; after which, final merit list will be released.

READ | Jobs and education: What political parties are promising in their 2019 manifesto

Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 8,653

Junior Associate

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria Education: Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

Advertising

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Exam pattern

Preliminary exam scheme

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections.

— English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

— Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

— Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

View | SBI Clerk recruitment: How to apply for 8000 posts

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

SBI Clerk exams 2019: Preliminary syllabus

Reasoning: Logical Reasoning, Alphanumeric Series, Ranking/Direction/Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Coded Inequalities, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle, Tabulation, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input Output, Coding Decoding

Quantitative Ability: Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mixtures and Alligations, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surds and Indices, Work and Time, Time and Distance, Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, Data Interpretation, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number systems

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para jumblres, Miscellaneous, Fill in the blanks, Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting, Paragraph Completion.

SBI Clerk exams 2019: Mains syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude: Simplification, Number Series, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Time and Distance, Work, Partnership, Profit & Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Mixture and Allegations, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages.

General English: Reading comprehension including Synonyms and Antonym, Sentence rearrangement or Para jumbles, Sentence Correction/ Error Finding, Spell Checks, Fillers, Cloze Test.

General Awareness

Current Affairs – news on banking industry, awards and honors, books and authors, latest appointments, obituaries, new schemes of central and state governments, sports, etc.

GK – country-capital, country-currency, headquarters of financial organizations (of insurance companies), constituencies of ministers, dance forms, nuclear and thermal power stations, etc.

Banking/ Financial terms, Static Awareness, Banking and Financial Awareness

Reasoning Ability: Internet, Machine Input/ Output, Syllogism, Blood Relation, Direction Sense, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Ranking, Statement and Assumptions.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2019: Remuneration

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- sbi.co.in on or before May 3, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected