SBI clerk recruitment 2019 Day 2 analysis: Numerical ability section difficult in an overall moderate exam

SBI clerk exam 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) – clerk exam 2019, for the recruitment of junior associates in the bank. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in four different shifts and approximately 15 lakh students across the country are appearing for the exam this year.

Advertising

On day two, in the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was moderate, according to experts. “English was the easiest and most scoring section. It was mostly similar to yesterday’s pattern. However, ‘find the correct sentence’ was a new topic asked today,” according to Vijay Jha, academic head, banking exams, Gradeup.

Read| SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Exam concludes, check analysis of shift 1, 2, 3, 4

The numerical ability section was between easy to moderate in difficulty level with maximum questions from simplification. While the reasoning ability section was moderate in difficulty level with the majority of questions asked from puzzles and seating arrangement.

Advertising

SBI clerk exam 2019: Section wise analysis

English language: The reading comprehension was based on the job experience. In cloze test, old pattern was asked.

Reasoning Ability: In this section, there were 19 questions from puzzles and seating arrangement from topics of Linear Arrangement, Order & Ranking and Square Arrangement.

Read| RRB NTPC admit card to be released on this date

Numerical Ability: This section had about 13 questions from simplification along with other topics such as number series, data interpretation. Miscellaneous Questions were asked from the partnership, age-based problems, simple interest & compound interest, boat and stream, time, speed & distance, ratio-based and percentage-based problems.

SBI clerk exam 2019: How much is a good attempt?

Suggesting those who are yet to appear for the exam, Jha said, “all those students who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk examination are advised to maintain and speed and accuracy while solving the exam. Your aim should be to attempt 70 plus questions correctly to crack the exam.”

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing one mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The sections were sequenced in the order of English, numerical ability followed by reasoning ability.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.