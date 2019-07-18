SBI clerk prelims results 2019: Date and time

SBI clerk prelims results 2019: The State Bank of India is expected to release the result of the clerk prelims examination on Friday. Though there is no recent update about the declaration of clerk prelims results, but an official earlier mentioned that the results will be released on Friday, July 19.

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

The Mains examination will will be conducted on August 10, 2019.

To check SBI Clerk result 2018, the candidates need to keep their roll card/ registration number handy. Then log on to the official website – sbi.co.in and click on the careers tab. Click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 22 and 23 and it was of objective type consisting of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and it consisted of a total of three sections. The English Language (30 questions) carries 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carry 35 marks each.

