Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared: How to check at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the clerk prelims exam can check their results at the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Result out at sbi.co.in, check here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) today declared the result for the junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at sbi.co.in. 

SBI Clerk results 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI— sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link at the top corner

Step 3: Click on the result link under SBI junior associate post

Step 4: Log in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for the Main exam and test of the specified opted local language. For more details check the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:00 IST
