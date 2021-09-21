SBI Clerk prelims result 2021 declared, here’s how to check 

SBI Clerk, junior associate result 2020:: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at sbi.co.in. Only those who clear the prelims will be called for the Mains exam.

There are around 5000 vacancies notified by the bank. Selected candidates will join as a junior associate which is a clerical level post. To be hired, candidates will have to clear the main exam followed by interview and document verification rounds. Since the number of applicants is high, several candidates are complaining that the website is not loading.

SBI Clerk results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link at the top corner

Step 3: Click on the result link under SBI junior associate post

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The SBI clerk main exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Students will have to answer 200 questions for one mark each. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of a mark will be deducted. The questions will be asked from four sections – general financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.