SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 declared LIVE Updates: Check result at this websites

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 @sbi.co.in/careers Live Updates: The SBI clerk prelims were held on June 22, 2019 and June 23, 2019. The result is available at the website sbi.co.in 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:  State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for clerk prelims examination. All the candidates had appeared for the SBI clerk prelims examination can check the results through the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The Mains examination will be conducted on August 10, 2019.

SBI clerk prelims results 2019: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in 

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘clerk prelims results’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The SBI clerk prelims were held on June 22, 2019 and June 23, 2019.

To check SBI clerk prelims result 2019, candidates have to keep their roll card and registration number with them. Then they have to logon to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in and click on the ‘careers’ tab, then click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers and qualified candidates. Candidates can download the result card and take a print out for further references.

SBI Clerk Prelims results 2019 declared @sbi.co.in, check results at these websites 

SBI Clerk Prelims results 2019: The question paper for SBI clerk prelims consisted 100 objective type questions carrying one marks each. The duration of examination was one hour and the question paper was divided into three sections. The English language (30 questions) carries 30 marks, Numerical Ability (35 questions) carries 35 marks and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) carries 35 marks.

