SBI clerk prelims result 2019 date and time confirmed

SBI Clerk Result 2019: The State Bank of India will release the result of the clerk prelims examination by Friday next week. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from SBI Head Office said, “The result of clerk prelims examination will be released by Friday next week, July 19. The candidates can check the result through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.”

“The candidates who will clear the prelims have to appear for the Mains. The Mains examination will will be conducted on August 10, 2019,” the official mentioned.

To check SBI Clerk result 2018, the candidates need to keep their roll card/ registration number handy. Then log on to the official website – sbi.co.in and click on the careers tab. Click on the link for result. A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 22 and 23 and it was of objective type consisting of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and it consisted of a total of three sections. The English Language (30 questions) carries 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carry 35 marks each.

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019: Question pattern

The questions of the main exam will be objective type, except for the General English which will be bilingual that is English and Hindi. There will be negative marking for each wrong answers in the objective tests. About 1/4th of mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The State Bank of India had earlier invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,653 vacant posts of junior associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India. The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

