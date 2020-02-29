SBI clerk Prelims analysis: Quantitative relatively difficult, overall moderate exam

SBI conducted prelims exam today. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) SBI conducted prelims exam today. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the preliminary recruitment exam for the post of clerk today. This is the second day of the exam. Overall, students found the exam to be of easy to moderate level of difficulty. In today’s exam, quantitative was relatively difficult section.

The SBI clerk prelims contains three sections – numerical ability, reasoning ability and English language. Check section-wise cut-off here –

In quantitative aptitude section, miscellaneous word problems were time-consuming. As many as 10 questions were asked from miscellaneous word problems and simplification, each. Five questions each were asked from number series, quadratic equations, and data interpretation. Overall the section was ranked moderately difficult. As per Abhishek Patil, CEO and Co-founder at Oliveboard, getting 25-30 questions right would be considered an average attempt.

English was considered easy to moderate bu students. Reading comprehension had most questions (9) followed by close test (6). Rearrangement, single fillers, error finding each had five questions in the exam. Attempting 25-27 questions would be considered an average attempt in this section.

Reasoning Ability was considered to be easy to moderate level of difficulty. Average candidate would have been able to attempt 27-32 questions. In the section, inequality had three questions, alphanumeric series had five questions, syllogisms had three, five from puzzles, five from circular seating arrangement, five from order and ranking, four from direction sense and three from alphabet-based and two miscellaneous.

