SBI Clerk Mains result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check 

SBI Clerk Mains result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) today released the result of the Clerk Mains examination 2021. The SBI Clerk Main exam was conducted from October 1 to 17. The candidates can check the result through the official website – sbi.co.in/careers

Those who have qualified the mains exam will now appear for the language proficiency test (LPT), however, candidates who had opted for the LPT language in their 10/10+2 are exempted from appearing in it. The candidates finally selected after this stage will be recruited as junior associates in the bank.

SBI Clerk Mains result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the bank’s official website – sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, search for SBI junior associate result link

Step 4: In the pdf, search for your roll number

The application process for the SBI clerk exam ​​started on April 27. Over 5000 junior associates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to qualify all three stages (prelims, mains and interview) to make it to the merit list. The selected candidates will be posted at various branches of the bank across the country.