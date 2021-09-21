SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2021 released, check steps to download 

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) today released the admit card of the Clerk Mains examination 2021. The SBI Clerk Main exam will be conducted from October 1 to 17. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website – sbi.co.in/careers

The result of the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2021 was declared today. All the candidates who cleared the exam will now appear in the main exam.

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: On the new window, click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Download the admit card and take print out

The SBI Clerk main exam consists of 190 multiple-choice questions. The candidates need to answer the questions within a prescribed time limit of two hours and forty minutes. The questions are asked from the general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability as well as computer aptitude sections. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further details on new exam dates.

The application process for the SBI clerk exam ​​started on April 27. Over 5000 junior associates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to qualify all three stages (prelims, mains and interview) to make it to the merit list. The selected candidates will be posted at various branches of the bank across the country.