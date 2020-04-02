SBI Clerk Main exam postponed, prelims result updates

SBI Clerk main exam: Prelims result unlikely to release this week SBI Clerk main exam: Prelims result unlikely to release this week

Due to the lockdown, the State Bank of India has postponed the clerk main examinations scheduled to be held on April 19. As reported by the indianexpress.com last month, the officials were planning to defer the exam date as a precautionary measure keeping the coronavirus outbreak. In a notice, SBI has informed the candidates “in view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed.”

Candidates were also awaiting the declaration of the prelims result which was deferred due to the lockdown. The fresh date for declaration of SBI clerk preliminary exam result or junior associates (customer support and sales) and conduct of main exam will be announced later. The hall ticket will be available a week before the examination.

The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in/ careers. Candidates can keep checking this page for latest updates.

SBI conducted the clerk prelims exam in February in multiple shifts. The overall difficulty level was considered average. As per Abhishek Patil, CEO and Co-founder at Oliveboard, getting 25-30 questions right would be considered an average attempt in the quantitative aptitude section while attempting 25-27 questions would be considered an average attempt in the English section.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd