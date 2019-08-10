SBI clerk Main 2019 section-wise analysis: Quants most difficult in moderate level exam

SBI clerk Main 2019 exam analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) clerk Main exam was conducted on Saturday – August 10 for 8653 vacancies including 60 vacancies for the special recruitment drive. The exam two-hours 40-minutes long exam consists of four sections – general/financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability &, computer knowledge. Based on candidates’ reaction the exam was of moderate level of difficulty.

The sequence of sections was – GK, English, Quant, and reasoning. The toughest section, claim candidates, was Quant while English was the easiest. There were a total of 190 questions. Each question carried one mark. For every wrong answer, a quarter of a mark was to be deducted.

Check section-wise analysis –

Suggesting candidates who are yet to appear for the recruitment exam, in the second shift, Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup said, candidates should prepare the GK section well to have an edge over others.

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 22 and 23 and it was of objective type consisting of 100 marks. Only those who clear the SBI clerk preliminary exam were allowed to appear for the Mains.

