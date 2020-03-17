SBI Clerk junior associate prelims result date update, main exam details

SBI junior associate result at sbi.co.in (Representational image) SBI junior associate result at sbi.co.in (Representational image)

SBI clerk prelims result date update: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for the preliminary examination held for the post of junior associate at the level of clerk by the end of this month. The recruitment exams were held in June and the Main exam is scheduled to be held on April 19.

As per the schedule the call letters for SBI clerk main will release at least 10 days ahead of the exam. The SBI clerk main admit card will be released in the second week of April and the prelims result should be released by the next week. Based on the SBI prelims exam analysis, the numerical ability section was the toughest and can be the deciding factor for many candidates as the result will be declared.

Since the number of vacancies is as high as 8,653 posts, the number of applicants and competition is also expected to rise for the recruitment exam. Thus, candidates need to start preparing for the SBI clerk main exam already. The main exam will be two hours 40 minutes long. For wrong answers, one-fourth of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted.

The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be decided by the bank, reserved category candidates will get five per cent relaxation in the cut-off. A wait list of up to 50 per cent of vacancies will also be created. Finally selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.26,000 per month including allowances, as per the official notification.

