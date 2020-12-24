SBI clerk, junior associate mains result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

SBI clerk mains result available at sbi.co.in

SBI clerk mains result 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the main exam held for the post of clerk. The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check their results at sbi.co.in.

There are around 8000 vacancies. The candidates who have cleared mains, now have to appear in the interview round, following which they will be hired as a junior associate in the bank. The details for the interview round are yet to be released.

To check the result, candidates need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link at the top corner

Step 3: Click on the result link under SBI junior associate post

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download.

The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of six months. They will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,000 to 31,450 per month.

