SBI clerk, junior associate admit card for prelims released: How to download, exam pattern

SBI clerk, Junior Associates admit card: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the preliminary exam to hire at the post of junior associates (customer support and sales). Candidates who have applied for the job can download the e-call letter from the official website, sbi.co.in.

The exam is expected to be conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2019. The e-call letters will be available till June 23, 2019. The exam will be conducted to recruit a total of 8841 posts including 74 PwD and 103 ex-servicemen category posts.

SBI clerk, Junior Associates admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘download preliminary call letter’ under ‘recruitment of junior associates..’ under ‘latest announcements’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill in credentials

Step 6: In the dashboard click on call letter

Step 7: Download call letter, take a print out

SBI clerk, Junior Associates Prelims: exam pattern

Preliminary Examination (online) consisting of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three Sections as follows:

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at the metro cities will be around Rs 25,000 per month

