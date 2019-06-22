SBI Clerk exams 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Shift 2 to begin soon, important instructions to follow

SBI Clerk exams 2019 LIVE UPDATES: The first shift of the State Bank of India (SBI) clerk recruitment examination has been concluded. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate with reasoning portion a little bit difficult.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dharmendra Joshi, an aspirant said “The English Language and the Numerical ability part was quite easy, while the reasoning part can be rated as moderate. The reasoning section was a little time consuming and tricky.”

Another aspirant Niharika Banerjee said, “The reasoning section was tough to crack, as it is quite lengthy. The English Language and the Numerical ability part was easy to solve.”

The examination is being conducted to fill 8,653 vacant posts of junior associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.