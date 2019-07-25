SBI Clerk 2019: How to prepare for Mains

SBI Clerk exam results 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of the clerk prelims examination this week. The qualified candidates in the prelims examinations have to appear for the Mains, the examination will be conducted on August 10, 2019.

Just a fortnight left before the Mains examination, the candidates need to follow these strategies to score better

SBI Clerk Main exams 2019: Topic wise preparation strategy

English: To prepare for English, the candidates should learn the grammar properly. Apart from it, the chapters on sentence correction, synonyms and antonyms, and other things need to be practiced properly.

The best way to understand the paper is to solve the previous year question papers.

Quantitative Aptitude: Though the section on Quantitative Aptitude (QA) is considered the toughest, but it is one of the easiest section to many as it contains topics on calculation power, speed, and accuracy. It is quite easy to score maximum in this section if you possess good knowledge of the topics.

A candidate should be thorough with major topics of Quantitaive Aptitude- squares, cubes, square roots, percentage to fraction conversion and vice-versa. The portion of Mathematics- work, percentage, averages and ratio proportion need to learn properly

Learn properly the techniques for multiplication, cubes, squares, cube root, square root, etc.

Reasoning: The Reasoning section is quite large, and there are certain topics like Seating Arrangement/Complex Arrangements Questions which requires techniques and time

Use vein diagram/ I-E techniques to solve questions on Syllogism. The candidates need to learn alphabet series in ascending and descending order.

General Awareness: This section is one of the most important section to score marks if we plan properly. To be a master of this section, read newspapers thoroughly, and attempt quizes and mocks.

SBI Clerk Mains 2019: Paper pattern

The Clerk Mains examination will be of 2 hours 40 minutes. The paper will contain questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness.

SBI Clerk Main exams 2019: Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude: Simplification, Number Series, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Time and Distance, Work, Partnership, Profit & Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Mixture and Allegations, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages

General English: Reading comprehension including Synonyms and Antonym, Sentence rearrangement or Para jumbles, Sentence Correction/ Error Finding, Spell Checks, Fillers, Cloze Test.

General Awareness

Current Affairs – news on banking industry, awards and honors, books and authors, latest appointments, obituaries, new schemes of central and state governments, sports, etc.

GK – country-capital, country-currency, headquarters of financial organizations (of insurance companies), constituencies of ministers, dance forms, nuclear and thermal power stations, etc.

Banking/ Financial terms, Static Awareness, Banking and Financial Awareness

Reasoning Ability: Internet, Machine Input/ Output, Syllogism, Blood Relation, Direction Sense, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Ranking, Statement and Assumptions.

