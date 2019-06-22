SBI Clerk exam 2019 analysis: Exam concludes, check paper analysis in detail

SBI Clerk exam 2019 analysis: The first day of the two-day long State Bank of India (SBI) clerk preliminary examination has been concluded. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate with numerical ability section a bit difficult.

Advertising

The recruitment examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 23 also in various shifts.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dharmendra Joshi, an aspirant said “The English Language and the Reasoning part was quite easy, while the Numerical Ability can be rated as moderate. The numerical ability was a little time consuming and tricky.”

Another aspirant Niharika Banerjee said, “The numerical ability was tough to crack, as it is quite lengthy. The English Language and the Reasoning part was easy to solve.”

LIVE UPDATES | SBI Clerk exam analysis

Advertising

SBI Clerk 2019: Paper analysis by expert

Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup said, “English was the easiest, and comprised of Reading comprehension questions based on Cloud system, Conventional para jumbles, error spotting and fill in the blanks type of questions.”

“In the Reasoning ability section, the majority of the questions were asked from puzzles and seating arrangement, and some easier questions based on direction and inequality,” mentioned the expert.

“The Numerical ability section was the toughest and had about 11 questions from simplification along with other topics like number series, data interpretation and quadratic equations. There were also miscellaneous questions from topics like simple and compound interest, boat and stream, speed, time and distance to name a few,” the expert said.

The examination is being conducted to fill 8,653 vacant posts of junior associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India. The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of D.A, other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.