SBI Clerk admit card to release at sbi.co.in; check how to download

SBI Clerk Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the admit cards for the prelims exam today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the SBI clerk exam will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

While the set exam date has not been announced yet, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022. After that, the main exam may be conducted in December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘careers’ link, and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Then click on the available link for admit cards of the SBI clerk prelims exam.

Step 4: Key in your credentials to login and check the admit card.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors in their hall tickets. It is essential to carry the admit cards to the exam centres, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without first producing the hall tickets. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Junior Associate positions in the government bank.