SBI Clerk 2021 main exam postponed, prelims result updates

The State Bank of India has postponed the clerk main examination 2021 until further notice. The SBI clerk main exam was scheduled to be held on July 31, 2021. The bank has not notified any new exam dates yet. Candidates can check the official notification at the official website of the bank -sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk (junior associate) prelims exam was held from July 10 to July 13 across various cities of the country. The result of the prelims stage is expected to be announced anytime soon. To appear for the main exam, the candidates need to qualify the preliminary exam.

The application process for the SBI clerk exam ​​started on April 27. Over 5000 junior associates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates need to qualify all three stages (prelims, mains and interview) to make it to the merit list. The selected candidates will be posted at various branches of the bank across the country.

The SBI Clerk main exam consists of 190 multiple-choice questions. The candidates need to answer the questions within a prescribed time limit of two hours and forty minutes. The questions are asked from the general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability as well as computer aptitude sections. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further details on new exam dates.