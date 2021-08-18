SBI Clerk 2021 admit card released for four centres, here’s how to download

SBI Clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India has released the admit card of the SBI clerk exam 2021 for Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik centers. Candidates who applied to appear for the exams from these centres can download their admit card from the official website: sbi.co.in.

The admit cards will be available till August 29 for downloading.

SBI junior associate clerk admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’ tab on the top right corner

Step 3: Click at ‘admit card link’ under ‘junior associate’ section under ‘latest announcements’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download and take a printout

The exam at these four centres were earlier to be conducted from July 10 to 13 but was later postponed. The new exam dates have not been notified by the bank yet.

The preliminary exam will have 100 questions, all objective-type. Each question will be for one mark. Students will get one hour to solve the exam. There are a total of three sections — English, numerical ability, and reasoning ability with 30, 35, and 35 questions each.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main followed by interview round. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify the main exam. Selected candidates will be offered a pay scale between Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920, whereas starting basic pay would be Rs 19,900.