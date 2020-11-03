SBI Clerk 2020 mains concludes; what’s next after the exam

SBI conducted the clerk mains exam on October 31. Representational image/ file

State Bank of India conducted the clerk mains exam on October 31 in two shifts. The questions asked in all four sections of the clerk exams were of moderate to difficult level. Based on the marks scored by aspirants, the authorities will announce the cut-off marks for every state.

The clerk exam is conducted every year for recruitment to various posts within the bank across the country. This year, the examination was conducted for a total of 8,134 posts in SBI affiliated banks. SBI clerk mains results will be declared in due course. On the basis of the results and the merit list declared thereafter, candidates have to attend the language proficiency test.

This exam is to check the proficiency of the aspirant in the local language that they selected while filling the application form. Those candidates who have studied classes 10 and 12 in their opted local language are not required to take this test.

For others, this test is mandatory for recruitment. Only those candidates who have cleared the exam and have secured a place in the merit list shall be permitted to attend the test. The final result of the recruitment process will be declared based on the merit list prepared based on the clerk mains exam.

The provisional allotment is released on SBI’s official website. The final step includes provisional admission. Candidates shall be allotted banks based on the preferences mentioned in their application form. After this, it shall be the responsibility of the respective banks to notify the recruited candidates about joining dates and procedures.

SBI clerk cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks needed for aspirants to secure a place in the merit list. Various parameters are taken into consideration while deciding the cut-off marks.

These parameters include the level of difficulty of the questions asked, the number of aspirants that appeared for the exam, the number of available vacancies, etc. In the state-wise cut-off of last year exam of clerk mains, Haryana had the highest cut-off, that is, 103.25 marks whereas Assam had the lowest i.e. 85 marks.

The SBI clerk question paper was divided into four sections. Based on the number of good attempts in each section, the total expected cut-off can be predicted.

The English Language section has 22-27 correct attempts, reasoning and computer aptitude has 26-30 good attempts, quantitative aptitude section has approximately 28-32 good attempts and the general awareness section has around 30-35 good attempts.

SBI was previously going to conduct the clerk mains examination in April. However, due to the COVID19 pandemic, the exam was postponed and was conducted in October in a conventional way, instead of opting for an online proctored exam. Results for the same shall be announced soon by the concerned authorities.

