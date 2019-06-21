SBI Clerk 2019: Last minute instructions, items not allowed inside exam hall

SBI Clerk 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting the recruitment exam to fill 8,653 vacancies at the post of junior associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India on June 22 and June 23. The application process started on April 12 and the admit cards are available for download at sbi.co.in.

Before entering the exam, the candidates need to know certain dos and don’ts. Check this:

Call letter: Remember to carry a print out of the admit cards. It will contain details such as examination venue, duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates have to keep one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets like mobile phone or calculators. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

SBI Clerk 2019: Last minute tips

Revise notes: It is not the right time to attempt any new topic. In case you have made notes, just go through that. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. It will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Time management: Do not give too much time to one section. In case you get stuck on one question, leave it and solve those you are confident of. Try the difficult one if time is still left.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

