SBI Circle Based officer exam on Nov 28, link open to chose exam centres

SBI Circle Based officer recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the recruitment exam for the circle based officer (CBO) on November 28, the bank informed in its latest notice. Candidates will now have to submit three choices of test centres from where they wish to appear for the exam. The link to opt for exam city is open at ibps.in and sbi.co.in. The last date to make the choice is November 16.

Those who clear the exam will be called for the interview round. The number of shortlisted candidates will be three times the number of vacancies, as per the rules. Selection will be made based on state-wise and category-wise merit list. The maximum marks for an interview will be 100. The candidate will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview for being considered for final selection.

As per the official notification released earlier, a total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through this recruitment exams. On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as circle-based officers (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of six months. Selected candidates will be hired in the scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020, as per the official notice.

