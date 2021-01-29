SBI CBO result 2020 released, here’s how to check

SBI CBO result 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the circle based officer (CBO) recruitment exam. The exam was earlier held on November 28. The candidates can check the result through the website- sbi.co.in. The successful candidates will now be called for the interview round.

Selection will be made based on state-wise and category-wise merit list. The maximum marks for an interview will be 100. The candidate will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview for being considered for final selection.

SBI CBO result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through this recruitment exams. On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as circle-based officers (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of six months. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.