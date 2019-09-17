SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: Graduates can apply for 700 posts

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of an apprentice under the Skill India’s apprentices act. A total of 700 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online written test followed by a test of the local language. The exam will be conducted on October 23. The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of marks assigned for questions will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 28 years. The age will be calculated as on August 31, 2019.

Education: Candidates should be at least a graduate from a recognised university or institute.

SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers box at top-right

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ at the SBI apprentices under ‘latest announcement’

Step 4: Click on new registration, read instructions, click on continue

Step 5: Fill the form and click on save next

Step 6: Upload images, preview carefully and submit

SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 8,000 per month as a salary.

