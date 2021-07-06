SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 6100 posts

The exam is expected to be held in August 2021 but no exact date has been revealed yet. (Pexelimages/repesentational)

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for the post of apprentices. The online application process has begun and will conclude on July 26. Interested can apply at sbi.co.in. A total of 6,100 apprentices will be trained under this notification. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written online test. The exam is expected to be held in August 2021 but no exact date has been revealed yet.

Those who clear the written exam will also have to appear for a test of the local language of the state they have applied for. Further, a medical exam will also be held. Selected candidates will be hired as apprentices for a maximum duration of three years. Apprentices will have to qualify in the exam of IIBF during their three years duration at the bank, as per the official notice. The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) is a ‘distance learning’ institute.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The maximum age is capped at 28 years. Age will be calculated as on October 31, 2020. There will be relaxation in the maximum age for reserved category candidate es as per the government rules.

Education: Candidates must hold a graduate level degree from any recognised university or institute.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Fee

Candidates can apply by paying a fee of Rs 300. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, no fee will be applicable.