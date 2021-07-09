SBI cancels apprentice recruitment 2020 on 8500 posts, bank to refund fees

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the cancellation of the recruitment process on 8500 apprentice posts. The bank had invited applications for 8500 apprentice posts on November 20, 2020. The bank will refund the application fees of all the applicants.

“The process of engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 vide our advertisement no. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07 dated 20.11.2020 has been cancelled. All the candidates who had applied under the above advertisement and had paid the fees will get the refund.” reads the official notice released by SBI.

Read | DRDO recruitment 2021: Applications open for 57 apprentice vacancies

However, the bank has invited fresh applications on 6100 apprentice posts under the SBI Apprentice recruitment process 2021. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in. The online application process has begun and will conclude on July 26. The exam is expected to be held in August 2021 but no exact date has been revealed yet.

Those who clear the written exam will also have to appear for a test of the local language of the state they have applied for. Further, a medical exam will also be held. Selected candidates will be hired as apprentices.

The apprentices will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the first year, Rs 16,500 per month during the second year, and Rs 19,000 per month during the third year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances or benefits.