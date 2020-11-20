SBI 8500 apprentice recruitment 2020: Applications, eligibility, exam pattern

SBI apprentices recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for the post of apprentices. The online application process has begun and will conclude on December 10. Interested can apply at sbi.co.in. A total of 8,500 apprentices will be trained under this notification. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written online test. The exam is expected to be held in January 2021 but no exact date has been revealed yet.

Those who clear the written exam will also have to appear for a test of the local language of the state they have applied for. Further, a medical exam will also be held. Selected candidates will be hired as apprentices for a maximum duration of three years. Apprentices will have to qualify in the exam of IIBF during their three years duration at the bank, as per the official notice. The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) is a ‘distance learning’ institute.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The maximum age is capped at 28 years. Age will be calculated as on October 31. There will be relaxation in the maximum age for reserved category candidate es as per the government rules.

Read | SBI Circle Based officer exam on Nov 28, link open to chose exam centres

Education: Candidates must hold a graduate level degree from any recognised university or institute.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates can apply by paying a fee of Rs 300. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, no fee will be applicable.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020: Salary

The apprentices will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the first year, Rs 16,500 per month during the second year, and Rs 19,000 per month during the third year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances or benefits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd