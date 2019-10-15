SBI apprentice admit card 2019 released: Check exam pattern, how to download

SBI apprentice admit card 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire apprentices. The SBI apprentice admit card can be downloaded from the official website — sbi.co.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 23. A total of 700 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

In case you are unable to access the SBI website, candidates can also refer to the other official websites — nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship, apprenticeshipindia.org, bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers. Carrying admit card is a must and no one will be allowed in the exam hall without a valid document.

SBI apprentice admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image in top-right

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘admit card’ under ‘apprenticeship’ under ‘latest news’

Step 4: In the new page, log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

SBI apprentice admit card 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will have negative marking one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates are required to score minimum percentage marks on aggregate (for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, 5 per cent relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks in aggregate will be as decided by the bank.

SBI apprentice admit card 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month.

