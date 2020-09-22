Sashastra Seema Bal SSB recruitment 2020: Apply for 1522 vacancies, check details

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for various posts of constables. There are in total 1,522 vacancies across various posts including driver (male only), laboratory assistant, veterinary, ayah (female only), carpenter, plumber, painter, tailor, cobbler, gardner, cook, washerman, barber, safaiwala, water carrier (male & female) and waiter (male).
The candidates who are eligible for various vacancies can apply through the website- ssbrectt.gov.in. The online application process is on and will be closed on September 27. Candidates will be selected on the basis of physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), documentation, written exam, detailed medical exam (DME).
SSB recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancies
Constable (Driver)- male: 574
Constable (Laboratory Assistant): 21
Constable (Veterinary)- 161
Constable (Ayah) Female Only- 5
Constable (Carpenter)- 3
Constable (Plumber)- 1
Constable (Painter)- 12
Constable (Tailor)- 20
Constable (Cobbler)- 20
Constable (Gardener)- 9
Constable (Cook) Male- 232
Constable (Cook) Female- 26
Constable (Washerman) Male- 92
Constable (Washerman) Female- 28
Constable (Barber) Male- 75
Constable (Barber) Female- 12
Constable (Safaiwala) Male- 89
Constable (Safaiwala) Female- 28
Constable (Water Carrier) Male- 101
Constable (Water Carrier) Female- 12
Constable (Waiter) Male- 1
SSB Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have cleared class 10 board exam or its equivalent from a recognised board or institution. For post wise eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.
Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.
SSB Constable recruitment 2020: Salary
The finally selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 as per the seventh CPC.
