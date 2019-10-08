UP NHM recruitment 2019: Apply for over 14000 posts, salary up to Rs 80,000

UP NHM recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for over 14000 vacancies at the post of block account manager, nutritionist, dental surgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist among others. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites — upnrhm.gov.in and sams.co.in.

Advertising

The application process has begun today – October 10 and will conclude on October 30, 11:50 pm. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test and interview. Candidates need 33 per cent marks in the written test to qualify. For OCB, SC/ST category the cut-off is 30 and 24 per cent, respectively.

UP NHM recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sams.co.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’, fill the form and log-in

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Select the job you wish to apply for and click ‘apply now’

Step 5: Fill details, make payment

Step 6: Preview and submit

UP NHM recruitment 2019: Salary

The salary is different for different posts, starting from Rs 16,500 to Rs 80,000.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.