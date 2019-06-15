IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Notification released, registration to begin from June 18

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) notification. The candidates have to apply from June 18 by login the official website -ibps.in. The online registration window will close on July 4. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary, main followed by interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

The candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination. For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration date: June 18 to July 4

Payment of Fees: June 18 to July 4

IBPS RRB Prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (Officer Scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (Office Assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: Office Assistant (September 29); Officer Scale 1 (September 22)

IBPS RRB Single Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3: September 22

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: November

Provisional Allotment: January 2020

Application Fees: The candidates can pay application fees from June 18 till July 4.

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

– Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

– Rs.600/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

– Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

– Rs.600/- for all others

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

The IBPS will conduct training will be held at Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.