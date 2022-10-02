UPSSSC PET admit card released; check how to download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Preliminary Qualifying Test (PET). Registered candidates who have to appear for the UPSSSC PET exam can now download their admit card from the official UPSSSC website — upsssc.gov.in.

This year, according to the official schedule released by the UPSSSC, the written PET exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16 from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website — upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, you will see five different download links available for the admit card; click on any one.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in the required details such as your candidate registration number, date of birth, gender and the given verification code.

Step 4: Once you click on ‘download admit card’, the download will begin.

Step 5: Check the admit card and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card, to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors in their hall tickets. They should remember to carry their admit card with them to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without first producing the admit card.