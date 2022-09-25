scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

UPPSC APO Prelims results 2022 declared; here’s how to check

UPPSC APO Prelims Results 2022: Candidates can check their results on the official website– uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will now be taking the mains examination.

UPPSC, UPSC APO, UPPSC APO prelimsThere are 69 vacancies for the post of APO (Image Credit: Pexels.com/Representative Image)

UPPSC APO Prelims Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the results of the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in

The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the mains examinations, the schedule for which will be released soon.

UPPSC APO (Prelims) Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the link reading, ‘list of candidates qualified for Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) exam 2022’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Check the result by searching your roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the result file for future reference.

The candidates who will qualify the main examination will have to further appear for the interview round to get selected for the post for Assistant Prosecution Officer.

The UPPSC APO exam was conducted on August 21, for which a total of 64,100 applications were received and 33315 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, a total 1079 candidates have qualified for the mains examination.

There are 69 posts for which the examination was conducted. A notification will issued for payment of fees for the main examination soon at the official UPPSC website.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 12:28:19 pm
