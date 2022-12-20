TNPSC Calendar 2023: Civil services, engineering service exam schedule released

TNPSC Recruitment Calendar 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today released the annual dates for all exams to be conducted in the year 2023 on the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.
Candidates should remember that this is a tentative schedule, released with the aim of providing enough time for candidates to prepare themselves. According to the notification, the exams will be conducted from January 28, 2023 to July, 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Announcements / Press Note’ section.
Step 3: Click on the Updated Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner 2023.
Step 4: You will get a pdf of TNPSC exam calendar on a new page.
Step 5: Download the file and save it for later.
Combined Civil Service Examination – III (Group – III A Services)
Date of Notification – September 15, 2022
Date of Examination – January 28, 2023
Combined Civil Services Examination – II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group – II and Group – II A Services)
Date of Notification – February 23, 2022
Date of Examination – February 25, 2023
Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination
Date of Notification – January, 2023
Vacancies – 828
Date of Examination – May, 2023
Publication of Results – July, 2023 (Written) ; August 2023 (Counselling)
Combined Civil Service Examination – I (Group I Services)
Date of Notification – August, 2023
Vacancies – Will be announced later
Date of Examination – November, 2023 (Preliminary) ; July, 2024 (Main Written)
Publication of Results – March, 2024 (Preliminary) ; November (Main Written) ; December, 2024 (Oral/Counselling)
Combined Engineering Services Examination
Date of Notification – September, 2023
Vacancies – 101
Date of Examination – December, 2023
Publication of Results – February 2024 (Main Written) ; March, 2024 (Oral/Counselling)
Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group – IV Services)
Date of Notification – November, 2023
Vacancies – Will be announced later
Date of Examination – February, 2024
Publication of Results – May, 2024 (Written) ; July, 2024 (Counselling)