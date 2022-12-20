scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

TNPSC Calendar 2023: Civil services, engineering service exam schedule released

The exam calendar only shows the tentative months in which the exam dates will be released on the official site of TNPSC — tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Calendar 2023: Civil services, engineering service exam schedule out at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Recruitment Calendar 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today released the annual dates for all exams to be conducted in the year 2023 on the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates should remember that this is a tentative schedule, released with the aim of providing enough time for candidates to prepare themselves. According to the notification, the exams will be conducted from January 28, 2023 to July, 2024. 

How to check the Calendar?

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Announcements / Press Note’ section.

Step 3: Click on the Updated Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner 2023.

Step 4: You will get a pdf of TNPSC exam calendar on a new page.

Step 5: Download the file and save it for later.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – Detailed Schedule

Combined Civil Service Examination – III (Group – III A Services)

Date of Notification – September 15, 2022

Date of Examination – January 28, 2023

Combined Civil Services Examination – II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group – II and Group – II A Services)

Date of Notification – February 23, 2022

Date of Examination – February 25, 2023

Vacancy and other details  for the posts included in tentative annual recruitment planner – 2023 – Detailed Schedule

Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination

Date of Notification – January, 2023

Vacancies – 828

Date of Examination – May, 2023

Publication of Results – July, 2023 (Written) ; August 2023 (Counselling)

Combined Civil Service Examination – I (Group I Services)

Date of Notification –  August, 2023

Vacancies – Will be announced later

Date of Examination – November, 2023 (Preliminary) ; July, 2024 (Main Written)

Publication of Results – March, 2024 (Preliminary) ; November (Main Written) ; December, 2024 (Oral/Counselling)

Combined Engineering Services Examination

Date of Notification – September, 2023

Vacancies – 101

Date of Examination – December, 2023

Publication of Results – February 2024 (Main Written) ; March, 2024 (Oral/Counselling)

Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group – IV Services)

Date of Notification – November, 2023

Vacancies – Will be announced later

Date of Examination – February, 2024

Publication of Results – May, 2024 (Written) ; July, 2024 (Counselling)

