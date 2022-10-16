scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

SSC MTS (non-technical) final result declared; here’s how to check

SSC MTS 2020 Result Declared: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2020 Result Declared: Almost 3887 candidates have qualified for appointment to the MTS posts.

SSC MTS 2020 Result Declared: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the Multi Tasking (non-technical) staff examination, 2020 final result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

The result of paper two of MTS exam (non-technical), 2020 was declared on July 29 and a total of 9754 candidates were listed to be qualified for appearing in document verification.

SSC MTS (non-technical) final result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: A link for the multi tasking (non-technical) exam 2020 result will be available on the screen. Click on that link.

Step 4: As soon as you click on the result link, the list will appear on the screen. Check your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Now, almost 3887 candidates have qualified for appointment to the posts of multi tasking (non-technical) staff in different Indian states and union territories.

The Commission has also today released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2021 result for tier 2 exam to shortlist candidates for evaluation of tier 3. Now, the candidates who have successfully cleared the tier two exam will be eligible for the tier 3 exam which was a descriptive paper exam.

