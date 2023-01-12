scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

SSC JE 2022: Paper II exam date released; check schedule

SSC JE 2022: SSC announced February 26, 2023 as the date for exam II of Junior Engineer(JE) examination 2022. Registered candidates can check the dates on official website — ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Paper 2022, exam dates for ssc je paper 2, exam dates released for ssc je paper 2 2022, Sarkari naukriPaper II will be descriptive in nature and will be divided into three parts. (Representive image. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

SSC JE 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Wednesday released the exam schedule for paper II of Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) examination 2022. The exam will be scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2023. Registered candidates can check the dates on official website — ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2022 Paper I was conducted on November 15, 2022. Paper II will be of 300 marks and is a conventional type written examination. Candidates will be provided two hours to complete the examination.

SSC JE 2022: How to check the examination schedule 

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Schedule of Junior Engineer Examination, 2022’ link given on the home page

Step 3: Schedule will be displayed on screen in pdf format.

Step 4: Download the schedule for future reference.

Paper II will be descriptive in nature and will be divided into three parts. Part A will cover General Engineering (Civil and Structural), Part B will cover General Engineering (Electrical), and Part C will have General Engineering (Mechanincal). The Paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:54 IST
