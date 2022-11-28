SSC CGL (Tier 1): Admit card released on respective regional websites; steps to download

SSC CGL (Tier 1): The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (tier 1) exam 2o22. Candidates can download the SSC hall tickets from the websites of their respective regions. Aspirants can be directed to their respective regional websites through the main website — ssc.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted from December 1 to December 13. There are a total of nine regions.

SSC CGL (Tier 1): How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the admit card section.

Step 3: Click on the URL for your respective region

Step 4: Once redirected to the regional website, click on the link reading admit card for CGL Tier 1.

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as roll number, registration id, candidate’s name, date of birth and security question.

Step 6: View the admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates will not get their SSC admit card via post or mail, they have to take a printout of the e-admit card and carry it with them to the exam centre. The candidates should match their details with the hall tickets, in case it does not match, they should immediately contact their respective regional offices.