scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

SSC CGL (Tier 1): Admit card released on respective regional websites; steps to download

SSC CGL (Tier 1): Aspirants can be directed to their respective regional websites through the main website — ssc.nic.in.

ssc.nic.in, SSC, SSC CGL, SSC CGL Tier 1, SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card, SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card released, SSC CGL Tier 1 exam date, sarkari naukri, govt jobsSSC CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from December 1 to 13 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

SSC CGL (Tier 1): The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (tier 1) exam 2o22. Candidates can download the SSC hall tickets from the websites of their respective regions. Aspirants can be directed to their respective regional websites through the main website — ssc.nic.in.

Read |BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Eligibility criteria, vacancies, paper pattern – all FAQs answered

The exam will be conducted from December 1 to December 13. There are a total of nine regions.

SSC CGL (Tier 1): How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the admit card section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years

Step 3: Click on the URL for your respective region

Step 4: Once redirected to the regional website, click on the link reading admit card for CGL Tier 1.

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as roll number, registration id, candidate’s name, date of birth and security question.

Step 6: View the admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates will not get their SSC admit card via post or mail, they have to take a printout of the e-admit card and carry it with them to the exam centre. The candidates should match their details with the hall tickets, in case it does not match, they should immediately contact their respective regional offices.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 06:44:29 pm
Next Story

Fall in temperature leads to AQI dip in several areas in Mumbai

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close